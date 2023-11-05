Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command Jiu-Jitsu Academy ranked second in the overall classification in the EUROPE AJP NO GI Championship, which was held in the Austrian capital, Vienna, and won 7 colored medals (2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze). It also won 6 colored medals during its participation in the AJP TOUR VIENNA Championship ( 4 gold, silver, and bronze).

Brigadier General Dr. Rashid Mohammed Burshid, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Police Sports Council, congratulated the Abu Dhabi Police team on achieving global sporting excellence, stressing the keenness to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a home for Jiu-Jitsu, and a preferred destination for the elite champions in this sport who wish to continuously develop and enrich their record of distinguished achievements.

He stated that the distinction of Abu Dhabi Police in the Ju-Jitsu Championship (AJP) in Vienna is the result of good preparation and preparation to achieve 13 colorful medals in two consecutive championships, explaining that the team demonstrated an outstanding level in participating in competitions with international professional jiu-jitsu athletes and attracted the participation of various clubs and academies in the categories: Rookies, youth, amateurs, professionals and masters.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Saghir Al Balushi, head of the delegation, explained that the tournament is one of the important sports tournaments to enhance the ranking of the Abu Dhabi Police Jiu-Jitsu Academy to become one of the first at the local, regional and international levels, and to prepare and equip the affiliated athletes, and raise their readiness to participate in upcoming global tournaments, such as the Grand Slam, And the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.