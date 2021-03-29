Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to pay attention to their children and make them aware of the importance of the emergency phone number 999 in meeting the necessary calls and not disturbing the authorities.

She stated that some people leave their mobile phones in the (pocket), which leads to pressing the screen and calling the emergency number without realizing it.

The Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector stated that it receives many annoying calls from children or teenagers to inquire about things that do not fall within its main competence, and calls are diverted to the competent authorities to answer them often.

She indicated that the priority for communications – the “operating rooms” of command and control centers – is the most serious and dangerous, especially those related to saving human lives and responding to them as soon as possible, explaining that they do not neglect any call, regardless of the caller, and deal with public calls seriously and diligently in meeting the needs of the caller.

She stated that “the biggest reason for these behaviors” by making disturbing calls “is the absence of family control for children, as the family plays a key role in educating their children not to mess with the phone, and filling their spare time with things that benefit them.

She pointed out that the nature of the “calls coming to the operating room over the course of twenty-four hours, which fall within the jurisdiction of the Command and Control Center, are criminal, traffic and accidents notifications.

She confirmed the readiness of “workers in the operating room to receive reports and calls around the clock and coordinate with the concerned authorities immediately to reach the site of the accident as soon as possible.”

She warned the public that “harassment calls may constitute an obstacle for workers in the“ operating room ”to respond at the utmost speed, explaining that the communication is usually evaluated according to the size and type of disturbance, and in the event of repeated intentional harassment, the administration takes formal action by addressing the competent police authorities to take legal action rightly. Owners of disturbing phone numbers to the Command and Control Centers.