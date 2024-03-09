Abu Dhabi Police announced today, Saturday, the activation of a speed reduction system on several roads in light of rainy weather conditions.

She wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “The system has been activated to reduce speeds to 100 km/h on the Hazza Bin Zayed Road (Ghayathi – Madinat Zayed).”

Before that, Abu Dhabi Police published a blog post in which it announced that “a system has been activated to reduce speeds to 100 km/h on the Al Ain – Abu Dhabi (Al Amra – Al Khazna) road.”

It also confirmed “activating the system to reduce speeds to 100 km/h on the Al Ain – Dubai (Al Haer – Al Faqa) road.”

Abu Dhabi Police called on “drivers to be careful due to rainy weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on the signs and electronic information boards.”