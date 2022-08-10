Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, launched the “Be Raised in Your Honor” initiative at Kinda Hospital in Al Ain, to celebrate newborns, bring joy and happiness to families, and spread the culture of children’s safety in vehicles.

Al Ain Traffic Department, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, distributed children’s seats and symbolic gifts to the families benefiting from the initiative, and the Kinder Hospital Department presented flowers and balloons.

Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of Al Ain Traffic Department, explained that this initiative comes from the standpoint of spreading traffic culture with preventive requirements and safe seating for children in vehicles, and urging families to use the seats designated for children, to protect them from injuries in traffic accidents, pointing to the participation of elements from the Happiness Patrol in implementing the initiative.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Director of the Red Crescent Center in Al Ain, praised the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Police in serving the public and its interest in implementing humanitarian community initiatives that serve all segments of society and contribute to raising awareness about all laws, stressing that the authority’s participation comes out of its continuous keenness to make families and children happy and enhance Partnership with community institutions.

Sally Faraj, Director of Communications and Marketing at Kend Hospital, said that the “You Grow in Your Honor” initiative is one of the most important initiatives that we support and believe in its importance, and we affirm that the permanent cooperation between Kend Hospital, Abu Dhabi Police and the Emirates Red Crescent is a consolidation of the hospital’s belief in its societal role alongside the leading medical role Serving the people of Al Ain since 1960.

For their part, families of newborns of different nationalities praised this initiative, which made them happy and its pioneering role in spreading awareness in a distinctive way.