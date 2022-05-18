The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, implemented an awareness initiative in several languages ​​about the requirements for using electric bicycles in order to enhance traffic safety.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector stressed the importance of enhancing traffic awareness among electric bike users, of the importance of adhering to and following the necessary instructions and guidelines for traffic safety on the roads to ensure safety and security.

He urged users of electric bicycles to use them on the tracks designated for their practice, with mandatory wearing of helmets, knee bumpers and reflective clothing (phosphorescent), especially while driving at night. In the places designated for it (if any), and not to leave it in a way that hinders the movement of vehicles or pedestrians, and not to install it on traffic signposts and light poles.

He pointed out the importance of giving priority to traffic at intersections for pedestrians, reducing the speed of electric bicycles when they see them, and leaving a sufficient safety distance between the user and other electric bicycles in front of him and between vehicles or pedestrians.

He stated that it is prohibited for the user of the electric bike, while using it, to hold any vehicle or a moving trailer or to enter the area where the vehicles are moving when they are driving, and it is also prohibited to use it against the direction of the path designated for it.

The initiative included distributing gifts of safety tools to users of electric scooters, in order to motivate them to abide by the laws and regulations that enhance their safety and protect them from dangers.



