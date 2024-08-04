The Information and Communication Systems Center of the Leadership Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Masdar Renewable Energy Company and Ernst & Young, organized a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence” and its most important technologies.

The journey of artificial intelligence in police work was reviewed, as well as the most important modern technologies, new systems, and virtual assets, and their role in saving time and transparency, enhancing the concept of proactive security and readiness to face future challenges.

The seminar was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Yaqoub Ismail Al Sarkal, Engineer Ali Saif Al Zaabi, and Engineer Kaltham Saeed Al Rumaithi from the Artificial Intelligence Department of Abu Dhabi Police.