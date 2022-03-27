The Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council organized a virtual educational session on the importance of the “Emirati Peaceful Nuclear Program” in cooperation with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

Major General Salem Shaheen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Human Resources Sector, stressed that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development in the United Arab Emirates, and that the operation of the second plant doubles its production of environmentally friendly electricity, which confirms the distinctive capabilities of the UAE in managing major projects and developing An institutional knowledge base, in order to enhance the achievement process according to the highest standards, and to provide a role model for other countries wishing to diversify their energy resource portfolio using reliable and sustainable technology.

The session was attended virtually by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Brigadier Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Security Sector, Deputy Sector Managers, and a number of 1936 officers, non-commissioned officers and civilians from Abu Dhabi Police employees.

Major Ali Muhammad Al-Masabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, stressed the council’s interest in promoting social responsibility among young people, opening horizons for dialogue with them, listening to their opinions and suggestions, finding appropriate solutions to the various challenges and obstacles they face, and providing a motivating work environment for affiliates that contribute to development, improvement, and innovation.

He pointed out the council’s keenness to translate the aspirations and directions of our wise leadership in the youth sector, by harnessing all possibilities and resources to enable young people to actively participate and put forward their ideas and initiatives aimed at developing work mechanisms, applying those ideas and initiatives and adopting them and turning them into reality, so that young people are the makers of those decisions.

The participating ENEC team explained that the session dealt with the UAE’s policy on nuclear energy, the supervisory and regulatory authorities for nuclear energy in the country, and provided an overview of nuclear energy and Barakah Nuclear Energy Plants, which are among the pillars of sustainable development and a major supporter of the country’s achievement of goals. Its Climate Neutral 2050 Strategic Initiative, as well as a commitment to human capacity development.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

