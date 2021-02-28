The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police participated in a lecture entitled “How do you know in your home an addict”, as part of the family awareness and education service program organized by the Dubai Community Development Authority, to emphasize that the family is the first line of defense against the scourge of drugs.

Major Ghaleb Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of the Program Implementation Branch at the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, spoke about the signs and symptoms that appear on the person who abused drugs, including the tendency to isolation and aggression in dealing, deterioration in health, length of stay, loss of appetite and lack of maintenance of worship, which is reflected in the decline in Academic level or work performance, and the appearance of various wounds on the user’s body.

He explained that a cohesive family is the strongest bulwark against slipping into the scourge of drugs, and it is the one that listens to its sons and daughters, understands their problems and helps them solve them, pointing out that the reasons that lead young men and adolescents to fall into the addiction trap are due to family disintegration and differences between spouses, and the neglect of the children. Cuddle over, bad friends.

An awareness video was shown for a true story produced by the Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police about a mother who lost her husband and son due to drugs.

He said that the family is the first line of defense against the scourge of drugs, so it is the responsibility of the mother and father in the first place to instill positive personal values ​​from childhood.

He called for the need to monitor children and follow their behavior inside and outside the home and the importance of educating parents about the dangers and symptoms of narcotic substances, to protect their children from drug abuse, and urging them to participate in meaningful community activities organized by the competent institutions and Abu Dhabi Police.

He stated that the official authorities in the country provided the opportunity for treatment for drug users without judicial prosecution according to Article 43 of Federal Law No. (8) of 2016, which stipulates that “a criminal case shall not be instituted against drug users and psychotropic substances if they present themselves on their own accord, or their spouse or relatives. The second degree to the Addiction Treatment Unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police, requesting treatment, and it is deposited with the competent authority until it is decided to remove it.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

