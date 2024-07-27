Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Al Ain Club Investment Company, concluded the activities of the Police Friends Summer Camp 2024 at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain City, with the participation of school students and children of Abu Dhabi Police members of both genders, aged between 6 and 15 years, as part of its strategy to make the community happy..

Brigadier Saif Saeed Al Shamsi, Director of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, praised the cooperation and partnership between the two parties in organizing the camp’s activities for two weeks, and the efforts of families in encouraging their children to utilize their free time in a way that benefits them and serves themselves and their country, stressing the keenness and interest of the police leadership in launching summer programs and camps that contribute to refining the children’s leadership and behavioral skills, and enhancing noble values ​​in their souls..

The camp included a number of social and educational activities, entertainment events that suit the students’ interests and tendencies, guidance lectures and workshops on Emirati craftsmanship, the art of “Yola” and strengthening national identity, in addition to holding training courses in cooking, robot programming, mental arithmetic, recycling, pottery painting, and practicing sports activities such as karate, jiu-jitsu, trips, heritage competitions and popular games..

During the summer camp, the participants interacted with the participation of the Abu Dhabi Police Music Band, which presented creative national pieces, and the performances of the special patrols (knights) and police dogs, which were presented by the Security Inspection Department. K9They also learned about the tasks of the “Child Patrol” of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department – Al Ain in instilling the concept of traffic awareness and promoting the culture of public safety..