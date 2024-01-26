The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Joint Traffic Safety Committee in the emirate, begins the actual implementation of allowing heavy vehicles to overtake, by using the second lane on the right for the purpose of overtaking only, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road from Baynunah Bridge to ICAD Bridge in both directions, effective From next Monday.

She explained that the decision comes with the aim of raising traffic safety levels in the emirate, and strengthening the logistical transport sector by raising the level of traffic flow in Abu Dhabi.

She called on drivers of heavy vehicles to adhere to the guidelines for their safety and the safety of road users, stressing the need for drivers of heavy vehicles to drive on the right lane of the road and not exit it except for the purpose of overtaking only, with the need for the driver of the heavy vehicle to check the side mirrors and ensure that the blind spot is completely clear. of vehicles, before overtaking, use the side signals early, and return to the right lane after completing the overtaking.

She urged drivers of heavy vehicles to adhere to the decision, stressing that traffic patrols and smart systems monitor the road, and that violations are implemented against those who do not adhere to the correct overtaking and return to the right lane.