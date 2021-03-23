Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, launched the service of paying violations through the bank’s digital channels, with the aim of enabling the bank’s customers to pay their traffic fines through the direct debit feature from the account, or through the covered cards issued by the bank. Bank’s customers can benefit from the installment feature. The value of traffic fines through the covered card for a period of up to 12 months, without any additional fees or profits.

The Director of the Central Operations Sector, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, stated that the launch of the service comes within the framework of supporting digital transformation initiatives, and the use of modern technology and its development to keep pace with the needs of the times and challenges, and to provide an easy and distinguished experience for customers, in accordance with international standards.

He stressed that Abu Dhabi Police is going ahead with expanding the services it provides to the public, explaining that the service of paying violations through direct debit is part of its targeted services, and it contributes to enhancing the confidence of community members in the services provided to them.

He pointed to the keenness to activate its partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and strategic partners in various sectors, government and private institutions.

For his part, Director of Corporate Banking Services and Regional Director of the Sector at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Muhammad Al Fahim, stressed the bank’s keenness to work closely with the police to achieve its vision and strategy for digital transformation, explaining that this service will provide a new platform for customers to pay their dues in a simple way.





