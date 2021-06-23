The air ambulance of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department in the Operations Sector transported a sixty-year-old citizen to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital.

The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Operations Room had received a report from the Command and Control Center in the Operations Department, of the presence of a person infected with the Corona virus in Madinat Zayed Hospital, and in a very critical condition and in need of care.

The air ambulance took off immediately to transport the injured from Madinat Zayed Hospital to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital and provided him with the necessary medical care while he was transported by helicopter until his arrival at the hospital.

The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department carries out many specialized humanitarian and community tasks, such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue, aerial photography, road monitoring, and others, using the latest equipment, devices and mechanisms used to rescue and aid the sick and injured.



