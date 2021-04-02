Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of leaving their cars running while shopping, and taking care of the needs of shops, petrol stations, or ATMs, which leads to their being stolen by some weak-minded stalkers.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed the need not to be complacent and neglecting to leave the vehicles in the operating mode, indicating that some vehicle users may leave their children, especially infants, in cars, while they are in a state of operation.

She indicated that Article 5 of Article 4 of the Traffic and Traffic Rules “to refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where parking is prohibited, and if he is forced to stop it on the road, all necessary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of movement on the road, and not to leave the vehicle with its engine running, and to ensure that it will not move. During his absence, ”Article 70 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that“ vehicle drivers are not bound by traffic signs and instructions ”a fine of 500 dirhams.