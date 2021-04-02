Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of leaving their cars in working condition while shopping and spending the needs of shops, petrol stations or ATMs, which leads to their being stolen by some of the vulnerable stalkers.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed the need not to be complacent and neglecting to leave the vehicles in the operating mode, indicating that some vehicle users may leave their children, especially infants, in the cars while they are running.

She indicated that Article 5 of the fourth clause of the traffic and traffic rules “is to refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where parking is prohibited, and if he is forced to stop it on the road, all necessary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of movement on the road and not to leave the vehicle with its engine running and to ensure that it will not move during his absence.” Article 70 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that “vehicle drivers not abide by traffic signs and instructions” a fine of 500 dirhams.





