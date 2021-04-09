Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of random parking on both sides of main roads, as some truck and bus drivers observed violating rallies to perform prayers on both sides of the road, threatening their safety and other road users, as well as obstructing traffic and traffic accidents, especially at peak times. Evening.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses, company owners and workers bus distribution officials to alert workers and drivers to the necessity of not stopping randomly on the roads, avoiding any uncivilized behaviors, and heading to nearby mosques or designated chapels, or safe areas to perform ritual acts and prayers. .

It stated that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law in Article 62 stipulates a prohibition on stopping vehicles at intersections and curves of roads, with a fine of 500 dirhams Article 70 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that the fine for non-compliance by vehicle drivers with traffic signs and instructions is 500 dirhams.