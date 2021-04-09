Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of random parking on both sides of the main roads, as some truck and bus drivers observed violating rallies to perform prayers on both sides of the road, threatening their safety and the safety of other road users, as well as obstructing traffic and traffic accidents, especially at evening peak times .

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses, company owners and workers bus distribution officials to alert workers and drivers to the necessity of not stopping randomly on the roads, avoiding any uncivilized behaviors, and heading to nearby mosques or designated chapels, or safe areas to perform ritual acts and prayers. .

She stated that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law in Article 62 stipulates a prohibition on stopping vehicles at intersections and road turns, and the fine for that is 500 dirhams And Article No. 70 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law “Non-compliance by motorists with traffic signs and instructions” stipulates a fine of 500 dirhams.





