Abu Dhabi Police broadcast a video via digital traffic awareness, during which it called on drivers to follow 5 rules to ensure their safety and avoid the risks of wrong entry from a side road to another main road.

And she emphasized the importance of making sure that the road is clear before entering it, according to the following: “The driver must slow down when he reaches the intersection, be careful to use the appropriate side warning light in his vehicle, give priority to vehicles coming from the main road, and then make sure that it is clear.” The road is cleared of vehicles before starting, and after that, be careful to slow down in the event that there is a vehicle parked in front of the vehicle driven by the driver, and finally make sure that the road is clear after it has moved.