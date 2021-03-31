Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi Police has warned of 3 main methods used by fraudsters to gain access to information, personal data and users’ bank accounts, which are through phone calls, text messages, and emails.

This came during the virtual symposium held by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, under the title: “Financial and Electronic Fraud Crimes, Challenges and Opportunities for Confrontation,” coinciding with the “Be Cautious” campaign, launched by Abu Dhabi Police, with the aim of enhancing community awareness of various forms. Electronic fraud, fraud, extortion and fictitious employment operations, based on its societal responsibility and its role in combating fraudsters.

Captain Mohammed Rashid Al-Aryani, Director of the Anti-Fraud Branch at Abu Dhabi Police, said: Fraud methods vary, including through the phone call, whereby the fraudster claims that he works in a governmental or quasi-governmental entity, trying in many ways to access bank information, by claiming that the person has won a prize, or Claiming that he is a bank employee and suspending the card, where the fraudster requests the secret code that arrives via text message, and as soon as this code is shared, the fraudster transfers the funds to accounts outside the country, and uses them for purchases through websites.

Al-Eryani added: The second method is through text messages, which are similar to messages received from banks, about blocking the bank card or winning a prize and requesting communication on a number belonging to the fraudster, while the third method is to send an email containing a link that includes filling in personal data, where you start Fraud by simply filling out the data and accessing the private account.

Al-Eryani pointed out the need to communicate with Abu Dhabi Police through the Aman service, via the number “8002626”, when suspected of being exposed to fraud, pointing to the importance of promptly reporting the fraud to the bank with which the person deals, and then informing the police in order to be able to confront and deter the fraudster. As quickly as possible, as the time period for getting the cash back and being able to spot the fraudster depends on the person’s speed of reporting.

He pointed out that fraudsters do not have lists of phone numbers, but rely on communications that take place randomly, explaining that there is no specific age for fraud victims, as the fraudster targets the person who fulfills his requests and reaches for his personal account, and therefore the hasty is the one who is a victim of these gangs.

Fraudulent methods

Mohammed Issa Al Balushi, Head of Fraud Risk Department at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, indicated that 3 new methods of fraud have been detected recently, including fraud through fake restaurant promotions, creating websites, making fake offers, seizing WhatsApp accounts, and fraud through fake delivery requests. , With the aim of accessing users’ personal information and data.

Al-Balushi warned against some negligence in sharing personal information through social media, such as registering numbers and data in shops, and placing all personal data on job sites, which enhances the ability of fraudsters to access information and data, and convince users that they represent a government or financial entity.