Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense have warned the public of the dangers of crowding (curious people) during traffic accidents and fires, as it poses a threat to their lives, and is an uncivilized behavior that hinders the efforts of the first responder teams and distracts them from performing their basic tasks, as well as hindering the arrival of police, civil defense, ambulance and rescue vehicles The site of the accident may cause other accidents, indicating that the penalty is 1,000 dirhams.

She called on the public not to gather (curious people) at the sites of traffic accidents, and for them to photograph the vehicles involved in the accidents and the injured and to publish pictures on social media without permission, which exposes them to legal accountability. And she stressed the strict application of Article No. 74 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, which states that “obstructing traffic (gathering) during accidents is a fine of 1,000 dirhams.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

