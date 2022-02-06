Abu Dhabi occupies a leading position in the region in the field of health care, and has been able to establish itself as an incubator for the pharmaceutical industries; Due to its awareness of the importance of this sector in achieving the well-being of societies, and its importance doubled in light of the consequences of the “Covid-19” pandemic globally, in terms of ensuring the continuity of pharmaceutical supplies, developing fields of scientific research and supporting economic growth by attracting investments, and attracting the most important international companies working in the field.

Abu Dhabi has translated its orientations towards global leadership in the field of health care and pharmaceutical manufacturing, into mechanisms, initiatives and legislation that ensure the achievement of its goals, through the establishment of the “Life Sciences Complex”, which is considered one of the most important incubators in the region for international companies in this field, in addition to providing incentives, competencies and quality infrastructure, and the availability of Raw materials, ensuring flexible supply chains by air, sea and land, as well as advanced legislation, and reliance on innovation and artificial intelligence in the areas of manufacturing.

These features motivated companies working in the field of health care and pharmaceutical manufacturing to expand their business in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the emirate’s peculiarity in providing a way to reach all the region’s markets with the highest levels of efficiency, and the most important standards of competitiveness in terms of quality, prices and speed of supply, which are characteristics that are unique to Abu Dhabi and the country within A comprehensive future vision to be the first economy in the world with centenary solutions.

“the Union”