Abu Dhabi, Perez penalized: radio team fires at stewards

The five second penalty for Sergio Perez for the contact with Lando Norris they are controversial not only because they were in fact decisive in awarding the constructors’ title, but also because many believe that it was an exaggerated sanction. Checofor example, thinks he didn’t deserve the penalty at all: if he toned down his tone when speaking to the media, at the time the Mexican went into a rage.

Perez’s radio team

“Stewards are a joke. I can’t believe it, I mean, they have been very poor this year, but that’s a joke. It really was a joke. I can’t believe they gave a penalty for this. I’m sorry for you guys, we deserved a podium on the track, but you know that these commissioners are not at the level of Formula 1. But who were they?“.

The commissioners, having listened to his comments via radio, summoned him to their room after the Grand Prix. Perez apologized to them but received a warning formal.

The statement

“The Stewards listened to the driver of car 11, the team representative and examined the teams radios. They explained to the driver that they have no problem if someone disagrees with their decisions, however comments that amount to personal insults are a violation of the International Sporting Code. The Stewards point out that they are obviously in conflict with the matter, having themselves been the subject of the radio statements, and that normally the matter would have been referred to the next Stewards’ commission; however, as this was the final event of the season, the issue had to be addressed here. The pilot sincerely apologized to all the stewards and explained that he had made the comments in the heat of the moment and had not considered the fact that they would be broadcast. He expressed regret that his comments offended anyone or harmed the sport, which he said he wanted to avoid. The Stewards accept his statements and his apologies. The Stewards note that the driver is not known for making comments and that he has always been extremely respectful during Stewards’ hearings. He was also reminded that the Stewards are always available to explain their decisions when a driver or team representative requests it. The driver, team manager and Stewards had a constructive discussion on the use and transmission of team radio messages. The accident itself was also reviewed in detail with the driver and, while he continued to disagree with the decision, he stated that he could understand the stewards’ perspective on the accident“.