Today, Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund signed a cooperation agreement with the Association of Military Retired Persons, to provide its services to retired military personnel who are covered by the fund’s services from among the members of the association, as part of the improvement measures that the fund undertakes to develop the military retirement services sector after its move to it, and its endeavor to expand these services.

The agreement, which was signed by His Excellency Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, and His Excellency Major General (M) Mubarak Salem Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Retired Military Association, aims to strengthen communication and cooperation between the two parties, and build effective community partnership and relations to serve the retired and deserving military. About them.

Under the agreement, retired military personnel covered by the services of the fund and their beneficiaries can submit their requests for retirement services through the headquarters of the association and its five branches in the various emirates of the state, provided that they are completed and implemented with the same quality, accuracy and time rate of service provision approved by the fund in its main channels.

The services provided through the association include submitting the annual declaration and obtaining various certificates, in addition to the services for updating data and changing bank account details.

The fund indicated that cooperation with the Retired Military Association will not be limited to submitting requests for service through the association’s headquarters and its branches only, but will expand in the future to upgrade military retirement services and to provide and implement transactions within the association’s headquarters and branches, similar to the services provided through customer happiness centers. The fund, provided that the fund is committed to providing all necessary technical and logistical support to the association.

The fund, in cooperation with the association, is also responsible for raising the efficiency of the digital transformation in services and operations, and improving the services provided by contributing to the provision of all human capabilities necessary to provide these services, in addition to coordination between the two parties in the implementation of joint projects in order to ensure good implementation and speed of completion..

The Director General of the Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, expressed his happiness at signing the cooperation agreement with the Association of Retired Military Personnel, stressing that it comes within the framework of the Fund’s continuous pursuit of partnerships with various national bodies and institutions, to improve its services provided to dealers of all categories.

Al-Hammadi indicated that the fund is constantly striving to improve its services and expand its provision in order to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of customers and facilitate procedures for obtaining services, pointing out that the agreement will serve the retired military personnel and their beneficiaries who are covered by the services of the fund, which numbering 46 thousand military retirees and their beneficiaries.

He said, “The agreement also contributes to expanding the scope and number of centers providing military retirement services, in addition to digital channels, thus allowing faster and easier access to service, especially for senior citizens and groups that prefer to receive services directly.”

For his part, Chairman of the Retired Military Association, Major General Mubarak Salem Awaidah Al Khaili, said: “Signing the agreement with the fund comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership’s vision aimed at facilitating citizens’ access to government services, especially military retirees, as it comes within the association’s plans. And its constant endeavor to extend bridges of cooperation and strengthen the relationship with government institutions and civil society institutions in order to serve its retired military members.

He added: The agreement aims to achieve social development and mutual benefit to improve services for citizens in general and military retirees in particular, noting the sincere desire of officials in the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund to circulate the fund’s services to all groups under its umbrella and to present them in ways that facilitate their access to them in various cities and regions of the state. .





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

