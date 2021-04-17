The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund announced the completion of the procedures for adding military retirees to the electronic link database between the fund and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, allowing them to benefit from the service of submitting applications for exemption from housing loans “automatically”, in continuation of the joint efforts and cooperation between the Authority and the Fund to support retired income earners. The low level, and to ensure the facilitation of government transactions and procedures for retirees of various categories, stressing that this procedure comes within the framework of keenness to unify the experience of civilian and military retirees in taking advantage of all the benefits and services provided by the Fund, and to improve the services provided to the military retirement sector after moving to the Fund.

The fund indicated that after activating the linking process, the military retiree wishing to obtain an exemption from housing loans will not have to bear the burden of applying directly to the authority, as the fund will submit the application “automatically” on his behalf, by submitting his data via electronic data linking. And the information between the two parties, in the event that the retirement pension does not exceed (20 thousand dirhams), provided that the Authority, in turn, discuss the procedures for entitlement to the exemption directly, by examining the requests to indicate the extent of entitlement of the military pensioner in accordance with the conditions set in advance by it.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, confirmed that the cooperation between the fund and the “Abu Dhabi Housing Authority” comes within the framework of implementing the Abu Dhabi government’s directives for joint government work to improve services provided to citizens and support retirees of all categories, pointing to the Fund’s keenness to provide all means of support for retired military personnel. And to ensure that they benefit from all the benefits and services provided by the fund, as part of the standardization of the mechanism for obtaining services and benefits for all categories of retirees in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Hammadi said: “The automatic provision of a service for submitting applications for exemption from housing loans to low-income military retirees comes as a first step within the fund’s plan to improve the services provided to the military retirement services sector after its transfer to the fund, especially as the coming period will witness comprehensive improvement measures at all levels. Noting that the fund is currently working on setting a new development strategy for this sector in accordance with the latest and highest international standards in the field of retirement services, which will positively affect the type and quality of the service provided.

For his part, Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Director General of the Authority, said: “The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is keen to cooperate and coordinate with all parties and partners to provide distinguished services to customers in a way that achieves comfort and ease for them to obtain and benefit from the services provided to them and shorten the time for applying for services, and the authority affirms its continuous cooperation. With the fund, with the aim of achieving the vision of the wise leadership in a manner that meets, achieves and contributes to the implementation of the noble directives and ensures the provision of all facilities that achieve social and family stability for retired military personnel registered with the fund, and the authority is always keen to launch initiatives and programs that aim to promote a decent life and family and social stability for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi “.

Al-Muhairbi added, “The electronic connection comes as a continuation of the authority’s approach to working and cooperating with the Fund in order to provide the necessary support to retired military personnel and to meet their needs and happiness. The service allows the citizen to be exempted from paying the value of the loan or what is left of it upon referral to retirement from work in accordance with the relevant legislation, and after studying the citizen’s financial solvency.

The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced for the first time the provision of a service for the automatic exemption of civilian retirees from housing loans, in June of last year. This is for those whose pensions do not exceed 20 thousand dirhams.





