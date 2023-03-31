The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund confirmed that the retirement law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides many insurance benefits for citizens registered with it, which contribute to preserving their rights, guaranteeing them continued income and securing their future after retirement, the most important of which are the retirement pension and end-of-service benefits, explaining that the purchase of the insured for a legal period of service is for the purposes of entitlement to the pension Pension only and not to increase it.

Ahmed Al Hameli, Director of the Services Sector for Retirees and Eligible Persons at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said during the second awareness sessions of the Council – which the fund launched at the beginning of the current month of Ramadan – with the aim of raising the public’s awareness of the retirement law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. , or reaching the age of 60 for a man and 55 for a woman with 10 or more years of service.

Al-Hamli indicated that if a woman is married, divorced, or widowed and has at least one son, she may be entitled to retirement if she has (15) years of service or (10) years if she has reached the age of fifty.

Al Hameli stated that the retirement law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi permitted the insured to purchase a nominal period of service for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension, explaining that the nominal period is an unreal period of service that the insured can purchase with the aim of entitlement to the retirement pension, and the insured can purchase a nominal service period for a maximum of five years. Its aim is for the insured to fulfill the conditions for entitlement to the retirement pension.

Al Hameli stressed that the purchase of the legal period of service is only for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension and not for the purposes of increasing the pension, pointing out that everyone who was entitled to the retirement pension by virtue of Article (27) of the Retirement Law in Abu Dhabi at the end of his service cannot apply for the purchase of the legal service period. For the purposes of increasing the pension, and that the approval of requests to purchase the legal period takes place after fulfilling all the purchase conditions specified by law.