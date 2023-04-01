The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund confirmed that the retirement law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides many insurance benefits for citizens registered with it, which contribute to preserving their rights and guaranteeing them continued income and securing their future after retirement, the most important of which are the retirement pension and end-of-service benefits, explaining that the purchase of the insured for a legal period of service is for the purposes of entitlement to the pension Pension only and not to increase it.

The director of the services sector for retirees and beneficiaries in the Fund, Ahmed Al Hameli, said during the second awareness sessions of the Council, which was launched by the Fund at the beginning of the current month of Ramadan, with the aim of raising public awareness of the retirement law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Reaching the age of 60 for men and 55 for women with 10 or more years of service.

Al-Hamli stressed that if a woman is married, divorced, or widowed and has at least one son, she may be entitled to retirement if she has 15 years of service or 10 years if she has reached the age of 50.

Al Hameli stated that the retirement law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi permitted the insured to purchase a nominal period of service for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension, explaining that the nominal period is an unreal period of service that the insured can purchase with the aim of entitlement to the retirement pension, and the insured can purchase a nominal service period for a maximum of five years. In order to fulfill the conditions for entitlement to a retirement pension. And he stressed that the purchase of the legal period of service is only for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension and not to increase it, pointing out that the approval of the request to purchase the legal period takes place after fulfilling the conditions for the purchase.