The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund organized the first employer forum for the year 2023, with the participation of 190 employers from the government sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and approximately 422 employees from the finance and human resources departments in the participating agencies.

The forum, which will conclude its work tomorrow, Thursday, aims to discuss the role of the strategic partnership between the fund and employers in preserving the rights of citizens and supporting the fund in performing its mission in securing their financial future and the sustainability of the retirement system.

The agenda of the forum included 4 various sessions. The first session dealt with an introductory overview of the fund and its mission. It also discussed the mechanism for registering the insured in the retirement system, paying monthly contributions, and combining previous service periods, transfer and termination of services.

The second session dealt with the explanation of end-of-service benefits, the purchase of the legal period and its terms and conditions, while the fourth session included a detailed explanation of the requirements for compliance with the retirement law, the purpose of follow-up and inspection by the Fund, the powers of the follow-up teams and the inspection of employers, in addition to the mechanism of monthly and quarterly compliance reports. .

The forum witnessed a dialogue session to listen to representatives of employers and discuss the most important challenges they face in complying with the requirements of the Fund and the Pension Law and ways to deal with them, in addition to answering all their inquiries in this regard.

Khalaf Al Hammadi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, said during a speech he delivered at the opening of the forum: “Our relationship with employers is a strong strategic partnership based on continuous cooperation and coordination to preserve the rights of citizens. Therefore, we always seek to help employers to comply with the retirement law, through our various channels.” , with the aim of educating them about the law, the requirements of the fund, and any new changes and decisions, as well as providing them with the necessary support.

He added, “We are keen during the coming period to increase communication and joint work to overcome any obstacles facing the employers and their representatives to ensure the accuracy and speed of completion, which is ultimately in the interest and service of the citizens registered with the fund.”

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM: “We, in our different roles, places, and specializations, are working to translate the vision of the wise leadership in achieving sustainable development so that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the best economies and leading societies in the world, by applying a balanced approach to economic development.” And social services and provide services to citizens that contribute to enhancing their standard of living and achieving well-being for them.

He added: “Retirement systems were established with the aim of securing a continuous income for members of society and their families in the event that they reach a specific age, or in the event that they are exposed to an accident or inability to work, and today we, as the Abu Dhabi Pensions Fund, share with the employers the responsibility of securing the financial future of citizens and protecting them by guaranteeing an income.” They continue into retirement.

The retirement system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed, during the previous years, a remarkable growth in the number of those registered in it, at the level of the government sector, the private sector, and the self-employed category. The total number of employers registered in the fund is (3140), including 344 government agencies, and the total number of registered insured persons is 102. One thousand and 841 insured persons, of whom workers in the government sector constitute (82%).

Al-Hammadi continued, “During the past years, we have been keen to make many improvements to our procedures and services by automating all services provided to employers, including the process of paying retirement contributions, which contributed to saving time and effort, and was clearly reflected in the accuracy of the data of the insured persons registered in the retirement system.” .

For her part, Suhaila Al-Rumaithi, Director of the Employers and Insured Services Sector at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, said in statements to “WAM” that the first employers’ forum 2023, which is considered the first of its kind, achieves the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund’s strategy, stressing that the employers are a strategic partner in support and success. Fund plans.

Al-Rumaithi pointed out that the most important topics discussed in the forum were the employers’ compliance with the retirement law by registering the insured at the specified time according to the law (10 working days from the insured employee’s joining the service) and paying the contributions on time to avoid any additional amounts being incurred by the employers. In addition to not delaying the submission of the end of service form of the insured to the Fund, as the entity must submit it within 15 working days, and the employer must register itself with the Fund as soon as a national employee joins it.

She indicated that adhering to these three steps ensures that the insured will obtain their rights guaranteed to them by law, and that any delay in them will have many consequences, foremost of which is the impact on the rights of citizens and the rights of their families, as it results in delaying the disbursement of the retirement pension or severance pay. Service, or if the citizen is exposed to any accident prior to his registration in the retirement system, which leads to the loss of his family’s rights and affects their financial situation and life and the loss of their rights guaranteed to them by the laws of the state, in addition to the consequences for the same entity, as additional amounts of 100 dirhams are imposed for Every day delay.

Al-Rumaithi noted the need for the employer to update its data and the data of the insured persons registered with the fund as soon as any modification occurs to them to ensure effective communication, pointing out that the fund provides many services to support and educate employers through various channels, including: the official website of the fund, the employer support center, and the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center, while providing information support to help it overcome the obstacles it faces in complying with the requirements of the law through awareness workshops, periodic publications, and awareness and media campaigns through various means of communication and communication.