The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund called on the private sector institutions and companies in the emirate not to delay in registering the new Emirati employees who joined the work for it, within a period not exceeding 10 working days from the date of their joining the service, because the registration of citizens working for the private sector establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the fund, It is a mandatory procedure, as well as in order to avoid deducting any additional amounts from the entity, or exposure to legal accountability, as a result of non-compliance with the requirements of the fund and the retirement law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Fund stressed the need for citizens who have recently joined private sector institutions within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to verify whether or not the employers with whom they joined have already registered them with the Fund within the specified period, stressing that in the event that the employer refuses or is inactive in registering, the citizen has the right to notify the Fund of his joining the work with the Fund. The entity, in order to preserve his insurance rights, and that the fund takes the necessary measures in this regard.

He pointed out that it is required for a citizen to register in the fund that his age is not less than 18 years, and does not exceed the age of referral for retirement (55 years for females and 60 years for males) upon joining work, with the necessity for the employer to keep the health fitness certificate of the insured, as well as not to be registered with the fund. By another employer, as it is not permissible to double the payment of pension contributions on behalf of the insured by two employers at the same time, and he must not be a military retired person.

The fund confirmed that the employer’s delay in registering the insured has many negative effects, including the loss of the insurance rights of the insured and his family, in addition to affecting the accuracy of the fund’s database, the delay in conducting transactions related to the employers, as well as the calculation of additional amounts for the delay in registration, which It is calculated at the rate of 100 dirhams for each day of delay, which is fully borne by the employer, indicating that updating the data periodically and its accuracy by the employers helps the fund to complete all procedures for the insured in the specified time, which contributes to increasing their satisfaction with the services provided by the fund.

The fund stated that employers can learn about all the information and procedures required for the process of registering citizens through the employer support center through the official website of the fund, which was launched to provide information and awareness support to the employers registered with it, pointing out its keenness to provide all facilities to facilitate the process of registering citizens. On time as the registration process does not require any documents.

