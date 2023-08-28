The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has launched an instant chat platform for employers on its website, as part of its plan to expand the scope of support channels for employers, enhance effective communication with them, and enable their representatives to obtain immediate support for the completion of transactions and procedures for the insured and answer all their inquiries to ensure the speed and accuracy of completion. transactions.

The launch of the new platform comes as a continuation of the fund’s efforts to improve its digital services for employers and facilitate procedures for them to help them comply with the retirement law in a way that preserves the rights of the insured.

The fund stated that the new instant chat platform is a service intended for business entities only and is available within the digital services on the official website of the fund, as business representatives can use it once they log in to the account of the entity, and then choose the instant chat service and choose the subject of the required service, provided that the Refer them to the Employer Support Service employee immediately to answer all their inquiries.

The new service provides business entities with immediate access to the most important information they need about various service procedures and direct assistance to them if requested. The instant chat platform will be available to business representatives during official working hours from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, while It is available on Fridays from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon.

The fund stated that the new platform is added to the list of channels for the fund’s communication with employers, as the fund provides its services to employers through several channels: the official website of the fund and the employer support center, while providing information support to help them overcome obstacles they face in complying with the requirements of the law. Through awareness workshops, periodical publications, awareness and media campaigns through various means of communication and communication.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al-Hammadi, General Manager of the Fund, confirmed that business entities are the most important strategic partners of the Fund, given the significant role they play in assisting the Fund in preserving the insurance rights of citizens, pointing to the Fund’s keenness to develop services to support business entities in all possible ways to save time and effort. on them.

Al-Hammadi said that the instant chat platform is added to our list of services for business entities to increase direct communication and provide the necessary support to the entity to help speed up the completion of the insured’s transactions in a timely manner and with the required accuracy, which contributes to preserving the rights of the insured and not delaying the completion of their transactions..and we always seek to help entities. Work to comply with the retirement law, through our various channels, and provide flexible channels of communication with the aim of increasing their compliance with the retirement law and the requirements of the fund.