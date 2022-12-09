The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund issued a decision allowing the extension of the period of installments for the cost of adding the previous service periods of the insured persons registered with it to 10 years instead of five years, in support of efforts aimed at enhancing the financial stability of citizens, and facilitating procedures that preserve their rights and secure their future.

The fund indicated that the decision includes the insureds who are currently paying the cost of adding the previous service in installments, on the basis of refunding the reward paid to them, and it also includes requests to join the new service that the insureds submit from now on, pointing out that it is possible for all insureds who wish to reschedule. The installment period, submitting extension requests electronically via the fund’s website, as well as the smart application “Abu Dhabi Pension” through the “Modification of Service Addition Request” service.

The fund stated that, according to the procedures for installing the cost of adding the service previously approved by it, the maximum installment period available to the insured who pay the cost of joining on the basis of refunding the reward was five years, but according to the new decision, the period will be increased to 10 years, which is the same period approved for the installment of the cost of the service. Addition is for the insured who pay for the addition on the basis of 26% of the salary on which contributions are paid to the fund, which contributes to enhancing the financial stability of citizens and reducing the value of the monthly installment by a large percentage.

The fund stated that if the insured submits a request to extend the payment, the remaining installments will be rescheduled and the installment period extended so that the maximum period is 10 years, noting that the number of beneficiaries of the decision exceeds 6,000 insured persons, who pay the cost of adding their previous services in installments.