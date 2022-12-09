The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund issued a decision allowing the extension of the period of installments for the cost of adding the previous service periods of the insured persons registered with the Fund to 10 years instead of 5 years, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to reduce the burdens on citizens, and to facilitate all procedures that preserve their rights and secure their future.

The fund indicated that this decision includes all insureds who are currently paying the cost of adding the previous service in installments, on the basis of refunding the reward paid to them, pointing out that all insureds wishing to reschedule the installment period can apply for extension electronically via the fund’s website as well as The smart application “Abu Dhabi Pension” through the service of amending the application for joining the service. This decision also includes any previous service joining requests submitted by the insured from now on.

The fund stated that, according to the procedures for installments of the cost of adding the service previously approved by it, the maximum installment period available to the insured who pay the cost of joining on the basis of refunding the reward was five years, but according to the new decision, the period will be increased to 10 years, which is the same period approved for installments. Addition cost for the insured who pay the addition fee on the basis of 26% of the salary on which contributions are paid to the fund, which contributes to reducing the financial burden on citizens and reducing the value of the monthly installment by a large percentage.

The fund stated that if the insured submits a request to extend the payment, the remaining installments will be rescheduled and the installment period extended so that the maximum period is 10 years, noting that more than 6,000 insureds who currently pay the cost of adding their previous services in installments can benefit from this decision.

The Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, said: “The wise leadership places the needs and aspirations of citizens at the top of its priorities, and is keen to provide everything that would improve their standard of living and address any challenges that may face them, and therefore the Fund is keen to implement its directives by By reviewing and updating all procedures affecting citizens and taking decisions that facilitate procedures for them, preserve their rights and raise their level of satisfaction.