The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund created the first (virtual government influencer in the Arab world), with the aim of enhancing the mental image of the Fund among the audience of dealers.

The Director of the Institutional Communication Department of the Fund, Fatima Al-Sharqi, told «Emirates Today»: “Access to the target audience, in light of the momentum of modern media and the diversity of its means, has become a matter that requires thinking and creativity, so it was necessary to search for a different way by which we reach the Fund’s clients, including retirees and insured. different age groups and stages, to educate and guide them about their insurance and pension rights, and their obligations.” And she continued: “After social networks became a fertile ground for mass communication, and produced the so-called phenomenon of influencers who enjoy millions of followers, we, as an institutional communication team, developed a desire to take advantage of this phenomenon to change the language of messages and the style of speech on our official channels, through appropriate entrances that verify messages. Communication is more effective in reaching the target audience, especially the youth category.” She added, “Due to the nature of the fund’s work and our desire to keep pace with development and use modern technologies, we excluded the idea of ​​relying on a traditional employee to play the role of influencer, and replaced it with the creation of a virtual character that we called Rashid, which we made an influencer.” On the official accounts of the Fund on various social media platforms, to accomplish the tasks of communicating with customers, raising their awareness, guiding them, and answering their questions.