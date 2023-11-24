Norris, good second place in PL2 in Abu Dhabi

It wasn’t easy to acclimatise immediately to the Abu Dhabi track for the ten drivers who didn’t take part in PL1 to make room for the youngsters. Yet, the top three in the second free practice standings managed it: Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen got the best references when the sun set over Yas Marina; if the competitiveness of the Monegasque and the world champion since FP1 was more expected, either due to the favorable conformation of the circuit or due to the strength of the car, less can be said of the Briton, who closed FP2 just 43 thousandths behind Leclerc. These are his words after free practice.

Norris’s words

“It was a decent session, although a bit confusing because we didn’t do many laps. It wasn’t the Friday we would have liked knowing that I would have wanted to make up for the lost laps, and instead I lost even more. In any case we quickly found confidence, we felt comfortable very quickly and that’s important on a day when you don’t do PL1. The car ran pretty wellwe have to look at some things, but other than that it was a good day“.

“From what I saw in just one session I’m happy, the car is fast and there will definitely be a fight. We will be close tomorrow in qualifying, and one or two tenths can make the difference even for five-six positions.”

“It doesn’t matter whether you finish first or last in free practice, but the important thing is to find the aspects to optimize to make a difference tomorrow. We are in a good position, we have confidence and feel comfortable compared to Las Vegas and other races, but we have never ridden so much with a good fuel load. We are a little behind from this point of view, but I hope to catch up tomorrow“.