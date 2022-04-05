The results announced by the Center indicate that the GDP of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at constant prices achieved a positive growth rate of 1.9 percent during 2021 compared to 2020, while the non-oil GDP at constant prices achieved a positive growth rate of 4.1 percent during the same year. .

Many non-oil economic activities and sectors were able to achieve positive growth rates at constant prices at varying rates during the past year, the most prominent of which was the agriculture, forestry and fishing activity, which achieved a growth rate of 23.1 percent, followed by the manufacturing industries activity with a growth rate of 21.7 percent, and health and social service activities 19.7 percent, arts, entertainment and recreation activity 17.3 percent, wholesale and retail trade activity 15.3 percent, accommodation and food services activities 14.7 percent, transportation and storage activity 7 percent, and electricity, gas, water and waste management activities 6.9 percent.

In this context, Mohammed Ali Al Shurafa, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “The emirate was able to overcome the consequences of the exceptional global situation thanks to the wise economic policies of the rational leadership in the emirate that were taken at the right time, which included a number of incentive packages targeting the business and family sectors.” Which contributed significantly to accelerating the pace of growth and pushing the economy to the stage of recovery and from there to the stage of expansion. It also contributed pivotally to the consolidation of the foundations of a strong competitive economy capable of facing various challenges, and the development of policies and legislations that keep pace with global changes and support ease of doing business, in addition to enhancing the stimulating environment. And attracting investment, talents and owners of innovative projects, which was clearly reflected in the results of the GDP for the year 2021 issued by the Statistics Center in Abu Dhabi.

Economy is moving strong

For his part, Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, praised the results of Abu Dhabi’s economic performance during 2021, saying: “The wise leadership’s keenness to follow up on the emerging conditions closely, and to continue to take everything that would protect the economic sectors, and safe and stable transit. To the post-Covid-19 stage, the direct impact in achieving positive results and rapid and record rates of recovery and economic growth.”

Al Balushi stressed that any reading of the reality and prospects for the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi confirms that this economy, which has made strides in growth and achieved great success in development and diversification in a short period, is moving from strength to strength in the presence of a wise administration that benefits from past experiences in its quest for exploitation Optimal opportunities available.

Despite the importance of oil to the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Emirate is adopting an ambitious strategy to diversify the economic base and sources of income, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the Emirate.

For his part, Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director General of the Statistics Center in Abu Dhabi, said, “This strong growth in the main economic activities confirms Abu Dhabi’s leadership in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the speed of its recovery from the repercussions of the pandemic, and testifies to the excellence of planning, sound performance and clarity of the vision and directives of wise leadership. sound, and its early response to challenges, as it initiated the launch of huge and various stimulus packages that had a significant and direct impact on the speed of economic recovery.”

The contribution of the oil and non-oil sectors

According to the data announced by the Statistics Center in Abu Dhabi, the contribution of extractive industries, which includes crude oil and natural gas, to the real GDP of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to about 50.3 percent during 2021, and in contrast, the contribution of non-oil activities to the GDP of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi 49.7 percent at constant prices during 2021, despite the remarkable rise in oil prices in global markets during the same period, which clearly confirms that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has reached an advanced level in its quest to diversify the economic base and sources of income in accordance with ambitious strategic plans.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

The economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, like other regional and global economies, was affected by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying closures in 2020, in addition to the significant decline in oil prices in global markets, as the gross domestic product of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in that year decreased by 7.7 percent at constant prices, while Total oil output decreased by 3.9 percent, and non-oil output decreased by 11.5 percent. These percentages are moderate compared to other economies and the difficult conditions that the world has experienced under the pandemic.

It is worth noting that the GDP estimates of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are among the most important indicators issued by the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, as they constitute an important input in the planning process for sustainable development that supports decision-making to serve the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Incentive packages to mitigate the impact of the Corona pandemic

The Abu Dhabi government was quick to respond to the economic challenges resulting from the outbreak of the global pandemic, as it launched in March 2020 the economic stimulus package in Abu Dhabi, which included 16 various initiatives within the “Tomorrow 21” program, with the aim of reducing the effects of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. The emirate, whether at the level of individuals or companies, the continuation of financial growth, the preservation of economic gains, the reduction of the cost of living, and the provision of financial support under the current circumstances.

Abu Dhabi’s economic incentives package included exemptions until the end of 2020 on registration fees for commercial vehicles, cancellation of traffic tariff gate fees, real estate registration and documentation fees, and the exemptions included stopping or reducing bid bonds, reducing industrial land rental fees by 25 percent and dropping all commercial and industrial violations.

The package provided benefits for citizens, small, medium and emerging companies, including allocating 5 billion dirhams to support electricity and water, especially for the commercial and industrial sectors, and allocating 3 billion dirhams for credit guarantees to stimulate financing for small and medium companies, as well as exempting startups from a guarantee of good implementation, while the borrowing programs included the establishment of a committee to review Borrowing options to support local businesses.

The advantages offered to the tourism sector included a cashback of up to 20% of the rental value in addition to the abolition of all tourism and municipal fees for the tourism and entertainment sectors. As for the money markets, they benefited from one billion dirhams allocated to establish the “market maker” fund to provide liquidity and create a continuous balance between supply and demand for shares.