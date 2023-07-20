Abu Dhabi (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the club launched its summer camp for the 2023 season, which will be organized on the Corniche of the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the slogan Abu Dhabi Marine Summer, and includes 26 different sports, recreational and educational competitions in the busy camp, which starts from July 24 to August 19.

The club revealed the signing of a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Marine to be a partner through the organization of the summer camp, which takes place on the breakwater in the capital, Abu Dhabi, while it represents one of the largest gatherings that specializes in teaching children and young people the basics of sailing in many marine sports, in addition to an integrated entertainment program for marine activity.

Salem Al-Rumaithi, General Manager of the Club, thanked the Abu Dhabi Navy, which was keen to be present and support the summer camp, stressing that this reflects the permanent cooperation between government institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Salem Al-Rumaithi stressed that the organization and establishment of the summer camp comes from the club’s belief in the importance of enriching the youth’s time with what is useful, and expanding their knowledge and skill.

For his part, Saif Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Maritime, praised the summer camp organized by the club during the summer period, and the goals and values ​​it offers through the integrated marine program for the activities included in the camp. It is useful in the summer period.

It is worth noting that the camp will be launched under the theme of Abu Dhabi Maritime Summer and will include various activities, most notably football and beach volleyball, stand-up paddling, swimming, diving, security and safety on cruises, heritage marine sports, kayaking, sailboats and modern rowing.