The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has provided an electronic application for smartphones and a website called “Abu Dhabi Nature”, to help the public learn more about wildlife in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and record their observations of wild and marine species. This free application is a tool through which the authority aims to enhance the knowledge of adults and children about More than 4,000 species of animals and plants that the emirate embraces.

The application is characterized by its reliance on “Citizen Science”, where users can search the application’s comprehensive database and learn more about more than 4,000 species and habitats of birds, mammals, reptiles, fish and various plants that have been monitored by the authority. The application also includes video and audio clips. and images and text about some species of wildlife, including flamingos, lizards and snakes, as well as a database with information such as brief descriptions of each species, habitat, taxonomic category and where to see them in Abu Dhabi.

The application allows users to ask questions to experts about the environment, where researchers and specialists from the Authority respond to them. The application also includes a section dedicated to news related to the biodiversity of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.