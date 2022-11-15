This week, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center will host 4 events, including major events that attract a large group of visitors and exhibitors from different countries of the world, in line with the efforts of the ADNEC Group to transfer and localize knowledge and develop competencies in various fields.

The busy agenda reflects the components of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, which has sufficient flexibility and is able to host a wide range of events. It provides an integrated team of global expertise that provides packages of specialized services in organizing events and building performance platforms.

The events hosted by the center this week include the Mobility and Driving Education Summit 2022, which will be held from 14-16. The summit brings together many global mobility experts who share the same interest in the field of traffic safety awareness and the development of sustainable driving solutions.

The center will host the Tawdheef Exhibition, which will be held in 2022 from 14-16 November, and the exhibition is considered the leading Emiratisation platform in the UAE that allows government and private entities and companies to offer hundreds of jobs for UAE nationals looking for work.

The Center will also host from November 15-17, the World Media Congress, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, under the slogan “Shaping the future of the media sector”, with the participation of more than 1,200 leaders and pioneers of the media sector and specialists. Influencers, experts and thought icons in the region and the world represent 6 continents.

During this week, the center will witness the graduation ceremony of male and female students of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi from November 16-17.