The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has warned residents and owners of commercial and handicraft shops, among others, of the consequences and effects of violating laws that urge commitment to protecting the environment and public appearance, stressing the importance of strengthening their societal responsibilities towards protecting the environment and public appearance, commitment to proper waste disposal and sanitary means, and refraining from throwing waste randomly, within the framework of their roles and responsibilities in improving the general appearance of the city and protecting the health of the community.

In an awareness campaign carried out by Madinat Zayed Municipality Center in the Rabdan area of ​​Abu Dhabi, the municipality noted the need for shop owners to adhere to healthy practices consistent with environmental values ​​and general appearance requirements regarding waste disposal, and to stop throwing waste in front of shops.

This is in order to ensure the health of the community and their general health, and to enhance the aesthetic view of the city’s streets and its public and private facilities.

The municipality inspectors and the team in charge of implementing the campaign were keen to educate shop owners and community members about the correct disposal of waste in all its forms. Our public facilities are a shared responsibility.