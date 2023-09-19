The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City stressed the importance of adhering to the prohibition of housing technicians and workers on construction sites, stressing the necessity of housing them in labor housing allocated to them, in implementation of the laws in force in the emirate, to protect their health and safety, and to provide an appropriate and positive environment for them.

In this regard, the municipality launched an awareness campaign aimed at educating real estate and company owners in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs about compliance with the laws and regulations that provide a safe and healthy housing environment for all workers. It is implementing it according to two main axes. The first is field-based, represented by municipal inspectors conducting field tours of construction sites and workers’ housing to raise awareness. The standards required for housing workers to protect their health and safety, warning of the negative effects that may result from housing workers on construction sites, and the legal and penal consequences resulting from this act.

The second axis of the campaign is to broadcast awareness messages through social media sites and the official accounts of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, and send thousands of text messages aimed at educating those involved in contracting companies, consultants, and those responsible for construction sites, and clarifying their obligations towards workers, especially with regard to providing civilized and appropriate housing that… Preserves their health and safety.

During the campaign, the municipality called on contracting companies and those responsible for workers’ housing to be familiar with and adhere to the requirements of the environment, health and safety system in regular workers’ housing, stressing that the application of these standards is mandatory due to their positive results for companies and workers in these housing alike.