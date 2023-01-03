The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called on the owners of public drinking coolers, “Al Sabeel”, to adjust or change the status of the refrigerators in accordance with health requirements, and based on decisions and regulations that regulate the operation of these refrigerators, in order to preserve the health and safety of community members, stressing the need for refrigerators to conform to health conditions and standards. security and safety requirements.

The municipality stated that it is forbidden to install a drinking water cooler (Al Sabeel) in public places without obtaining the approval of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, with the importance of adhering to this matter to ensure the safety of society, pointing out the possibility of obtaining a permit to install public drinking water coolers (Al Sabeel) through the digital platform for Abu Dhabi government services. “Tamm” with the provision of all necessary requirements that are compatible with health, environmental and public safety conditions.

The municipality specified 10 conditions or requirements for obtaining a permit to install and operate a drinking water cooler, including “installing a drinking water cooler through a specialized company approved by the municipality, submitting the water and electricity bill issued by the main water and electricity service provider, observing the rules for occupying sidewalks, roads and service areas, observing Planning standards and conditions for installation and operation, not to damage the public infrastructure in the place where the water cooler is installed, such as sidewalks and roads.

The list of ten requirements also included “installing water coolers on a base of concrete with a thickness of 10 cm (from the surface of the ground) to keep it from falling, that all electrical connections are good, fixed and placed inside insulated pipes according to the requirements of the concerned authority to maintain the safety of users, providing a water cooler With approved filters, with cleaning and replacing them whenever necessary and in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, taking into account the validity of water taps to stop wasting water, and placing a metal chip of size (10 cm x 6 cm) on the upper right front of the drinking water cooler, containing the municipality’s permit number, and the number Emergency phone, and the QR code that is issued.

The municipality called on the owners of water coolers to keep the cleaning and disinfection documents and the results of examining water samples in a file that the concerned municipality inspector can view. The water cooler in which pollution appeared is restarted after analyzing a sample of water to ensure that the causes of pollution are gone.

She stated that among the requirements for operating public drinking water coolers (Al Sabeel) is the importance of adhering to the process of maintenance, cleaning and disinfection of the water cooler every 6 months at least, and examining at least one water sample every year at an accredited laboratory to ensure the best levels of safety for users of these service outlets.