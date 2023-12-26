The Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced that the “issuing and renewing” parking services for mobile food trucks have been suspended until further notice.
The municipality said in its official account on the “X” platform: “Our honorable audience,,,
We draw your attention to the fact that the services (issuing and renewing) parking for mobile food trucks have been suspended until further notice.”
