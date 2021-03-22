Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has begun decorating the main and secondary streets, bridges and roundabouts in the capital Abu Dhabi and the outer cities to celebrate the approaching Holy Month, in order to enhance spiritual values ​​and spread happiness among members of society.

The municipality is working on installing Ramadan decorations on a number of main streets in Abu Dhabi, namely: Abu Dhabi Corniche Street, which witnesses a large influx of all members of society during the nights of the holy month, as well as Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Al Muroor Street, As well as decorating a number of secondary streets in the capital Abu Dhabi, 5 bridges, and 12 roundabouts.

The municipality is also working on decorating streets in external cities such as: Khalifa City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City, Baniyas, Al Mafraq, Al Shahama, Al Samha, Al Shamkha, Al Bahia, and a number of islands belonging to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where the municipality operates during Ramadan every year And with every other occasion as well, to increase the geographical area that is decorated to celebrate any occasion.