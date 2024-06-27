The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Urban Planning Sector – Building Permits Department – organized a number of workshops during the second quarter of the current year 2024 via the (Teams) program, which aimed to inform consulting offices of the latest developments related to building permits and general requirements. This comes within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to maintain continuous communication with consulting offices operating in Abu Dhabi, to enhance joint cooperation with these important entities, and to explain the work mechanisms, laws and regulations that contribute to improving the quality of work and projects, discuss their requirements, and identify regulatory updates related to building standards and requirements.

The introductory awareness workshops covered many topics, the most important of which were: updates on traffic requests for investment villas, alternatives to requesting soil testing for marine rest houses, demolition permits, and how to remove conditions in legalization and demolition transactions, and the exception of awnings and light installations.

The workshops also discussed recurring observations in the project description, the new pledge model, and shortcomings in activity change requests: civil defense – traffic – construction matters, matching plans, and the technical consultation service.