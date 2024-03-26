The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, represented by the Shahama Municipality Centre, in cooperation with the Emirates Environment Working Group, implemented a afforestation initiative in the Al Samha area to plant about 500 diverse seedlings in the Al Samha East area, as part of the “For Our Emirates We Plant” initiative.

The initiative aims to increase the agricultural area and green spaces, add aesthetic touches to the streets and public areas located within the geographical scope of the centre, in addition to enhancing sustainability standards and activating cooperation with strategic partners.

The municipal teams, with the participation of representatives of the Emirates Environmental Action Group and 150 volunteers, worked to plant hundreds of various trees in the targeted areas in Al Samha East. The work included planting 250 seedlings of ghaf trees, 150 seedlings of acacia trees, and 100 seedlings of qart trees, for a total of 500 seedlings.

These works come within the framework of ongoing cooperation between the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the Emirates Environment Working Group, as the number of seedlings that were planted in cooperation between the municipality and the group within the scope of the Shahama Municipality Center reached 5,575 various seedlings in the various areas affiliated with the center, as part of the “For Our Emirates We Plant” initiative.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality confirms its continued cooperation with its various strategic partners in implementing similar initiatives in various regions located within its geographical scope and its sub-centres, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation and increasing green spaces that contribute to preserving the environment and the aesthetic appearance of the city and enhancing the elements of natural beautification.