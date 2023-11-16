As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the road network to achieve the highest international safety standards, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality painted the asphalt surface red in seven different areas.

This initiative aims, within its competencies, to introduce new speed limits, improve road safety, alert drivers of changes in speed limits, and raise the aesthetic and civil appearance of the infrastructure. Moreover, it underscores the commitment to sustainability and improving the quality of life. According to the official account of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality on the (X) platform.