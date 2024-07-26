Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Municipal Presence Center – Bani Yas City, continued the “Summer with Us” event under the slogan “Bani Yas Community Caravan: Awareness – Sports – Entertainment”, which will continue until August 5, to make senior citizens happy during the summer season and in cooperation with a number of bodies and entities.

The event includes organizing weekly Quran memorization sessions for men and women in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, in addition to organizing several awareness workshops on safety, fire prevention, and home agriculture in cooperation with Civil Defense and Abu Dhabi Agriculture, as well as organizing several sports and recreational activities.