Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In order to enhance its societal message and encourage community members to practice sports and make it a way of life, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through: Al Shahama Municipality Center and Zayed City Municipality Center, organized a number of sports events targeting all segments of society, as part of the “Sports Without Borders” events organized by the municipality in cooperation with its strategic partners.

Al Shahama Municipality Centre organised a sports event in Al Rahba Square targeting all members of the community, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Al Rahba Hospital, Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions Fund, Al Bustan Medical Centre and Sparky’s. The event included running competitions and general knowledge competitions, where prizes were given to the winners and gifts to the participants in the form of purchase discount cards. Several free medical examinations were also conducted for the attendees.

Zayed City Municipality Center organized a sports event for school students in Rabdan Park, entitled “Sports September” in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Sheikha Fatima Sports Academy, Mediclinic Hospital, and Nutrition, with the aim of spreading sports awareness among students and encouraging them to practice sports and use the community facilities provided by the municipality to contribute to making sports a way of life. The event included organizing a group of sports competitions in: (ball of all kinds – sports for people of determination – women’s sports – jiu-jitsu – beach sports – marathon).