Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Today, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is organizing a virtual workshop on the requirements of the environment, health and occupational safety, targeting consulting offices and contracting companies operating in the construction and construction sector, to raise awareness of the importance of implementing the requirements of the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s system for occupational safety and health and the obligation to submit mandatory performance reports.

The workshop aims to educate companies operating in the construction and construction sector of the importance of the obligation to submit mandatory performance reports in the performance system of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, and to present examples of common mistakes in reporting to avoid them. And ways to introduce them to new companies.