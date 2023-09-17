The Abu Dhabi City Municipality organized the third session of the current year, entitled “Monitoring and Inspection Session,” in the presence of 17 entities and strategic partners, with the aim of enhancing means of communication between partners and inspection teams of the concerned parties to increase productivity, raise the level of inspectors’ work and empower them, in addition to activating their role in improving and maintaining appearance. The general plan of the city, as well as finding solutions to the challenges in the inspection system and the application of laws and legislation and compliance with them 100 percent to make the city of Abu Dhabi one of the most beautiful cities in the world, in addition to exchanging experiences and strengthening relations between the government and private sectors to activate the unified oversight role.

His Excellency Engineer Khalfan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Sub-Municipalities Operations Sector, said that the session aims to unify the common vision in order to improve the general appearance of cities, and maintain public cleanliness and health standards in a way that contributes to enhancing the quality of life, stressing that concerted and integrated efforts would create A big difference in the level of confrontation with distortions in the general appearance.

He added that this session comes based on the outcomes of the Oversight and Inspection Forum, pointing out the importance of jointly seeking to discuss and exchange practical and applied ideas, and exchanging experiences for the continuous improvement of oversight and inspection mechanisms, advanced practices in addressing distortions, and following the best ways to involve society in this goal.

He explained that the most important realistic, effective and expected outcomes are activating the role of unified oversight, raising enthusiasm and highlighting the importance of the role of inspectors in improving the appearance of the city, exchanging experiences and strengthening relations between the government and private sectors.