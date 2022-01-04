The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has opened a new center for the sale of foodstuffs in the Al Wathba area, in cooperation with Agthia Group, with the aim of meeting the needs of citizens, providing the service of purchasing subsidized foodstuffs near them, raising customer satisfaction, enhancing standards of quality of life and making community members happy.

The center receives citizens from Sunday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Close to her homes.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is constantly working to provide a large variety of food commodities in all outlets spread within its geographical scope, which offer dozens of basic food commodities such as rice, flour, legumes, bottled water, and a variety of high-quality oils, in addition to a number of foodstuffs. Other items, such as canned food, dates, freezers, juices, and other items such as detergents.

The municipality is keen to implement the precautionary measures and measures followed to prevent the Corona virus in all sales and distribution outlets, in order to preserve the health and safety of the public and workers at the outlets, and to limit the spread of the virus.