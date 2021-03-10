The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City confirmed the start of linking the issuance of building and construction permits, and the granting of permits for infrastructure projects, with the completion of the companies requesting licenses, occupational safety and health requirements in an integrated manner, within the framework of developing procedures and initiatives for providing all control measures and protection from risks at work sites, stressing that they It will not be negligent in taking any legal measures that guarantee the protection and preservation of the life and safety of workers, according to a gradual system of violations that begins with awareness and then warning, and culminates in stopping work in construction projects, in the event that increasing risks to workers are detected at their sites.

In detail, Abu Dhabi Municipality organized a “virtual” awareness workshop for officials of companies operating in the construction sector in the emirate to raise awareness and knowledge of the requirements of the general framework of the occupational health and safety system, and improve its practice in this sector to provide a safe work environment free from accidents and injuries.

The municipality called on workers in the construction sector to not tolerate the application of the utmost caution and caution, and to adhere to all the safety elements required in the field of construction and use of scaffolding, stressing that this aspect is an important element in continuing work on construction sites, as the municipality takes legal measures to protect and preserve Life and safety of workers at these sites.

The workshop included a number of axes, the most important of which are the administrative structure of the general framework of the occupational health and safety system, the role and responsibilities of municipal agencies on one side, and companies on the other side, in addition to introducing the electronic system for measuring performance, and exchanging insights with company officials.

The Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department in the municipality, Hoda Khalifa Al Salmi, stressed the importance of adhering to the performance reports periodically, as they represent a major indicator to measure the extent of companies ’commitment to implementing the requirements of the Abu Dhabi Occupational Health and Safety System, explaining that the performance reports give municipality officials very important statistical data that help to Continuous development.

Al-Salmi explained that the EHS requirements include ensuring that risk assessment is carried out and updated periodically, to use scaffolding and work platforms at heights, and to determine appropriate controls to prevent the collapse of scaffolds and prevent the fall of people and equipment, with the need to take into account the symptoms of fear of working at heights and inappropriate weather conditions, as well as Ensure that the necessary training is provided by a third party to all concerned personnel on the use, inspection, installation and dismantling of scaffolds and work platforms at heights and ladders to ensure their safe use.





